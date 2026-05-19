Starbucks Korea head fired after promotion campaign sparks public uproar

A Starbucks logo is seen at a Starbucks coffee shop in Seoul.

South Korea's food conglomerate Shinsegae Group has fired the ‌head of Starbucks Korea after a promotion campaign sparked public uproar on the anniversary of pro-democracy ‌protests.

Shinsegae, the South Korean ⁠licensee of the U.S. coffee ⁠chain, ⁠said in statement on Monday that ‌Chairman Chung Yong-jin sacked Sohn Jeong-hyun, the head ⁠of ⁠Starbucks Korea, for carrying out "inappropriate marketing."

Hours earlier the South Korean coffee chain launched a "Tank Day" promotion, which South ⁠Koreans saw as a reminder ⁠of military tanks ramming protesters ‌who fought against dictatorship in 1980s. The promotion offered discounts to customers who bought tumblers. The campaign used wording ‌that recalled a former South Korean official's explanation for the death of a student protester in 1987, who was found to have been tortured.

South Korea marked Democratisation Movement Day on ​Monday, the anniversary of the student-led Gwangju uprising. Hundreds, and possibly thousands, ‌are believed to have been killed when citizens rose up against military dictator Chun Doo-hwan on ‌May 18, 1980.

Starbucks Korea posted ⁠a statement on ⁠website apologizing for the ​promotion.

President Lee Jae Myung ⁠said on X ‌that he was "enraged" and ​demanded the company apologize to families of people killed during the uprising.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.