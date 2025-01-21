 Japan Today
Starbucks-Layoffs
FILE - The Starbucks mermaid logo is displayed at the company's corporate headquarters in Seattle on Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
business

Starbucks plans corporate layoffs as part of turnaround

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
SEATTLE

Starbucks plans an unspecified number of layoffs as it restructures its corporate staff.

In a letter to employees, Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said the Seattle coffee giant needs to ensure all work has a clear and accountable owner who can make decisions. The company also needs to reduce complexity and silos.

“Our size and structure can slow us down, with too many layers, managers of small teams and roles focused primarily on coordinating work,” Niccol wrote.

The layoffs won't impact baristas in Starbucks' stores. Niccol said decisions will be communicated by early March.

“I do not take these decisions lightly, and I appreciate that this will create uncertainty and concern between now and then,” Niccol wrote. “I wanted to be transparent about our progress and our plans and ensure that you hear about this work directly from me.”

Starbucks has approximately 16,000 employees working in corporate support, roasting, distribution, warehousing and store development, including 10,000 in the U.S. and 6,000 in other countries. Starbucks said the layoffs will come from corporate support staff, but it won’t say how many people work in those roles.

The company employs a total of 361,000 people worldwide.

Starbucks saw disappointing sales over the last year as U.S. customers pulled back on their spending and customers in China flocked to lower-priced rivals.

In September, the company brought in Niccol, an experienced marketer who previously led Taco Bell and Chipotle, to help it turn things around.

This story was first published on Jan. 17, 2025. It was updated on Jan. 20, 2025 to make clear that the 16,000 employees Starbucks has in corporate roles includes support staff, roasters, warehousing, distribution and store development.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

