 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Earns Starbucks
A Starbucks Coffee sign on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
business

Starbucks reports better-than-expected quarterly sales as turnaround efforts begin

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
SEATTLE

Starbucks on Tuesday reported better-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter as some of its turnaround efforts start to take hold.

The Seattle coffee giant said its revenue was flat at $9.4 billion for the 13-week period ending Dec. 29. That beat Wall Street's forecast of $9.3 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company in September, said customer-focused changes — such as a decision to stop charging extra for non-dairy milk and a streamlining of the menu — were helping to improve service and drive store traffic.

Starbucks is trying to reestablish itself as a gathering place, and this week announced that it will start using ceramic mugs and offering in-store customers free refills of coffee or tea. The company is also trying to appeal to customers with a new rule that requires people to buy something if they want to hang out or use the restroom.

Starbucks' same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — fell 4% compared to the same period last year. The decline was less than the 5.5% analysts anticipated, according to FactSet. It was also better than the previous quarter, when global same-store sales were down 7%.

U.S. same-store sales also fell 4% in the first quarter. Starbucks said transactions were down 8% but customers spent more per visit. Starbucks also pulled back on discounts during the quarter, Niccol said.

“We've taken steps to refocus the business, our mission and our marketing to better align with our identity as a coffee company,” he said in a video message.

Also Tuesday, Niccol announced the departure of two senior executives and a reshuffling of their job responsibilities.

Niccol said Mike Grams, who most recently served as president of Taco Bell, will become Starbucks’ chief stores officer for North America. Meredith Sandland, the CEO of Empower Delivery and the former chief development officer at Taco Bell, will become Starbucks’ chief store development officer. Niccol led Taco Bell until 2018, when he left to run Chipotle.

Niccol also announced earlier this month that Starbucks plans an unspecified number of corporate layoffs by early March.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things in Japan Only Locals Know About

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ in Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel