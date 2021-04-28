Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Starbucks-Results
A customers exits the drive thru lane at a Starbucks coffee shop, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
business

Starbucks returns to sales growth in its fiscal Q2

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN

After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Tuesday its sales rose 11% to $6.7 billion in the quarter. That was just shy of Wall Street’s forecast revenue of $6.78 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

“Our second quarter results demonstrated impressive momentum in the business with full sales recovery in the U.S.,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said.

Starbucks said its global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — jumped 15%, their first increase in a year. In China, same-store sales rocketed up 91% in the quarter, reflecting a recovery from last year's store closures. U.S. same-store sales rose 9%, compared to a 3% decline in the same period last year.

While Starbucks saw a 4% decline in store visits globally, those who came in spent more money, the company said. That has been a trend throughout the pandemic as customers' usual patterns were disrupted. Starbucks is seeing fewer morning commuters grabbing a single coffee, but is seeing more orders for snacks and frothy drinks when families visit in the afternoon.

Starbucks said its net income more than doubled to $659.4 million, or 56 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 62 cents per share, well above the 53 cents Wall Street forecast.

Starbucks raised its financial guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. The company now expects revenue in the range of $28.5 billion to $29.3 billion, up from $28 billion to $29 billion previously. It also expects adjusted full-year earnings of $2.90 to $3 per share, up from $2.70 to $2.90.

Starbucks shares dropped 1% to $114.45 in after-market trading Tuesday.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog