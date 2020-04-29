Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Starbucks sales fall as virus cripples global operations

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
SEATTLE

Starbucks said Tuesday that its global sales plunged in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns crippled its global operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said 98% of its stores in China have reopened, but many are operating with reduced hours and seating. In the U.S., the company has temporarily closed half of its 8,000 company-owned stores, while 75% of stores in the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada are shuttered.

The company said sales at its established stores fell 10% in the January-March period. It expects conditions to worsen in its fiscal third quarter before moderating later this year. It said it is withdrawing most 2020 financial guidance as a result.

Starbucks' revenue fell 5% to $6 billion in its fiscal second quarter. That beat analysts' estimate of $5.9 billion, according to FactSet.

The company earned $328.4 million for the quarter, down 50.5% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share were shy of analysts' estimate of 34 cents. Starbucks' same-store sales decline — which compares sales at stores open at least a year — was also higher than analysts anticipated.

Starbucks shares fell 1% in after-hours trading.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Bringing Heart To Issues With Storyteller Holly Thompson

Savvy Tokyo