 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Starbucks
FILE - A costumer exits a Starbucks store in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
business

Starbucks sales improve but store closures and layoffs take bite out of profits

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
SEATTLE

Starbucks reported better-than-expected revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter as its U.S. sales improved.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday its net revenue rose 5% to $9.6 billion in the July-September period. That was better than the $9.3 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks' global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 1% compared to the same period a year ago. It was the first time in seven quarters that the company posted an increase in same-store sales.

That increase was largely due to markets outside North America, where same-store sales rose 3%. In North America and the U.S., same-store sales were flat. But that was still an improvement from the third quarter, when U.S. same-store sales fell 2%.

But the improvement comes at a cost. Starbucks said its profit fell 85% in the fourth quarter to 12 cents per share as it carried out a $1 billion restructuring aimed at underperforming stores.

The company announced last month that it was laying off 900 non-retail employees and closing hundreds of stores. On Wednesday, Starbucks said it closed 627 stores as part of that restructuring; 90% of them were in North America.

Adjusted for one-time items, including its restructuring costs, Starbucks said it earned 52 cents per share in the fourth quarter. That was lower than the 56-cent profit analysts had forecast, according to FactSet.

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who marked his first year with the company in September, said the fourth-quarter results indicate that Starbucks is making progress in its multi-year turnaround.

Niccol has set new hospitality standards and adjusted staffing levels to better handle peak hours. New software is also helping stores sequence orders, cutting down on wait times.

Starbucks shares rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Helping Your Kids Adjust To Japan’s School Lunches

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kombu: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Exploring Tokyo’s Harry Potter in Akasaka: Cafes, Shops and ‘The Cursed Child’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog