 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Financial Markets
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
business

Asian shares are mixed, with U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving

0 Comments
By ZIMO ZHONG
HONG KONG

Asian shares were mixed on Friday after U.S. markets were closed Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. futures and oil prices rose.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4% to 38,191.93 after the government reported that inflation in Tokyo, considered an indicator for national trends, was 2.6% in November, up from 1.8% last month mainly due to a surge in fresh food prices. Core inflation, which excludes fresh food prices, rose modestly to 2.2% year-on-year from 1.8% in October.

Higher inflation tends to reinforce expectations that the Bank of Japan will push ahead with more increases in its benchmark lending rate. That, in turn, pushes up the value of the Japanese yen, which was trading at 149.94 to the U.S. dollar early Friday. A week earlier it was trading above 155 yen per dollar.

The central bank's current policy rate is 0.25%. It only ended a long spell of negative rates in March on the presumption that Japan had largely achieved its 2% inflation target.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 2% to 2,454.78 after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday to relieve pressure on its slowing economy. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 8,436.20.

Chinese markets advanced. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained over 1% in midday trading and increased by 0.1% to 19,389.12 in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite index surged 1.1% to 3,332.50. Gains in retailers' stocks drove market gains after a two-day meeting in Beijing focused on promoting consumption ended on Thursday. Shares of Yonghui Superstore, China’s fifth-largest hypermarket chain operator, surged by over 10%.

Investors also are looking ahead to a major economic planning meeting that is usually held in December.

U.S. markets will reopen for a half day on Friday.

The holiday Thursday brough a respite in news on President-elect Donald Trump's plans for after he takes office, after markets were rocked earlier in the week by his announcement that he plans to order immediate sharp tariff hikes on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Dow fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, fell 0.6%.

In other dealings Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 45 cents to $69.17 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, added 10 cents to $72.88 per barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0580 from $1.0554.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel