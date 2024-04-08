 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Asian shares mostly rise as investors look to earnings and inflation signs

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Asian shares mostly rose Monday as investors looked ahead to earnings reports from top global companies and a consumer prices report that will be a gauge for U.S. inflation.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 0.9% in afternoon trading to 39,347.04. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 7,789.10. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,722.89. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3% to 16,778.55, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6% to 3,050.80.

“As risk sentiments look to bounce from earlier jitters, gains may still be somewhat limited, however, as the lead-up to the key U.S. consumer price index this week could leave some reservations in place,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

The U.S. government releases its March report on consumer prices later this week.

Wall Street ended last week with a rally after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, making up most of the loss from the previous day and moving closer to its record high set last week. The benchmark index still posted its first weekly loss in three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.2%. Technology companies accounted for a big share of the rally.

U.S. employers added a surprisingly strong 303,000 workers to their payrolls in March, the government reported Friday. The strong job market has helped fuel consumer spending and earnings growth for businesses, amounting to strong economic growth overall.

Treasury yields climbed Friday following the jobs report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.40% from 4.31% just before the report was released. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.75% from 4.65% just prior to the report.

The Fed's benchmark interest rate remains at its highest level in two decades as a result of historic rate hikes meant to tame inflation.

Strong employment and consumer spending have raised concerns about getting inflation below 3% and heading toward the Fed's target rate of 2% won't be easy.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 57.13 points to 5,204.34 Friday. The Dow added 307.06 points to 38,904.04, and the Nasdaq gained 199.44 points to 16,248.52.

Analysts also say energy prices have been rising lately, a sore point for economies like Japan that imports almost all its oil, although it reversed course early Monday.

Adding to the upward pressures have been signs of economic recovery in various regions, which will increase energy consumption. Concerns about the supply and political tensions also tend to push prices higher.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.41 to $85.50 a barrel. It had risen 0.4% higher Friday. Brent crude, the international standards, declined $1.53 to $89.64 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 151.82 Japanese yen from 151.61 yen. The euro cost $1.0835, down from $1.0841.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo