Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
The company logo and view of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Photo: AP
business

Streaming video, online retailers escape pandemic pounding

0 Comments
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
NEW YORK

COVID-19 may have knocked U.S. stocks into a bear market and pummeled the U.S. economy, but the disease has also left some companies asking the question: “What recession?”

Streaming media services, video game makers, and consumer staples companies have all gained ground as people stay home, try to stay entertained and focus on essentials. Netflix, already the top streaming entertainment service, has benefited from a mostly captive audience and its shares are up about 30% in 2020.

Amazon.com has seen consumers flock to its site for their purchases. The retail giant has been furiously hiring workers to meet demand, bucking the national trend of mass layoffs. It's shares are up more than 27% for the year.

“The outperformance of those names has been nothing but extraordinary,” said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG. “We have no doubt they will gain in importance as mainstays of life.”

The gains are in stark contrast to the more than 13% drop in the broad S&P 500 index this year and some of the hardest hit industries. Airlines have been pummeled, with American Airlines Group falling more than 64%. Cruise line operator Carnival lost more than 78% and retailer Kohl's is down about 70%.

Grocery chains and certain consumer product makers, including Clorox, have also held up well as consumers shop for food, toiletry and cleaning essentials during the pandemic.

Investors have been mostly hunkering down as they absorb updates about the virus and its economic impact. Analysts are urging investors to stay calm and look more closely at how a company is positioned financially and whether its business model is solid.

“What you want to know is that the company can survive intact,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. “You need to know that the company can weather the storm.”

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is benefiting from its reach and distribution network as shoppers focus on food and other essentials. Investors have also given steady support to Kroger and other large grocery chains, as food shopping remains essential during the business shutdowns. Walmart shares have risen about 16% in April.

The pandemic is also shining a spotlight on normally low-key investments in household consumer product companies. Clorox, whose name is synonymous with bleach, is seeing demand surge for its household cleaning and sanitizing products.

Investors are also focused on a handful of drug developers that quickly moved to begin developing treatments for COVID-19. Both Regeneron and Gilead Sciences have seen their stocks jump over the last several months as investors cheer encouraging updates on their progress.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Convenience Stores Launch Plastic Guards, Queuing Spots to Fight COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

6 High End Delivery/Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

7 Japan Travel Books To Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 16, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon