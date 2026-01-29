 Japan Today
business

Struggling TEPCO looks to expand alliances to secure growth capital

TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, still struggling from the 2011 Fukushima crisis, said it has received government approval for its new business plan which involves expanded collaboration with outside companies in digitalization and decarbonization.

TEPCO, facing massive costs to scrap the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex, seeks partners to secure decarbonized power sources and to stably supply electricity to data centers, for which power demand is expected to grow due to the growth of artificial intelligence technology.

The utility's Fifth Comprehensive Special Business Plan also stated that it expects to achieve cumulative cost reductions of around 3.1 trillion yen between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2034 and secure 200 billion yen by selling assets such as real estate and existing shares within the next three years.

The operator on Jan 9 applied for approval of the plan, the first major update since August 2021.

TEPCO needs to obtain approval for its business plan to continue receiving financial aid from the state and financial institutions after being brought under effective state control in exchange for receiving a 1 trillion yen capital injection through a state-backed fund in 2012.

Hiroya Masuda, an executive of the state-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp, which was involved in compiling the business plan, said, "The challenges facing TEPCO are growing in severity, and the enhancement of its corporate value is necessary."

The corporation, previously known as the Nuclear Damage Compensation Facilitation Corp., is the biggest shareholder in TEPCO with an over 50 percent stake.

Last week, TEPCO restarted a reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, its first reactor reboot since the Fukushima accident.

But the No. 6 reactor ran for just five hours before being shut down when an alarm was triggered during control rod withdrawal operations.

Assuming only the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at the complex are restarted, TEPCO projects a net profit of 299.8 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2035.

The plan reflected an estimate that restarting a single nuclear reactor will contribute around 100 billion yen to the company's coffers a year.

TEPCO also disclosed an estimate for the current fiscal year through March 2026, which it previously withheld. It now projects a net loss of 739.3 billion yen, as it books massive costs from works to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi complex.

