Subaru Forester
A Subaru Corp Forester SUV is pictured in Yokohama. Image: Kyodo
business

Subaru Forester named Japan car of the year in 2025

TOKYO

Subaru Corp's Forester sport utility vehicle was named the car of the year in Japan, a crown given to the most outstanding passenger vehicle in 2025, the award's selection committee said.

The hybrid SUV has been praised for integrating driving performance, practicality, comfort, and off-road capabilities, while maintaining Subaru's high safety standards, according to the Car of the Year Japan committee.

It marks the first time in five years Subaru has been given the top honor by the committee consisting of auto magazine editors. Subaru last received the title in 2020 for its Levorg Sportswagon.

Honda Motor Co's Prelude sports compact car ranked second, followed by Toyota Motor Corp's Crown Estate under the automaker's luxury Crown series.

This year marks the 46th time the awards have been held. The selection committee voted on passenger cars unveiled or put on sale in Japan between Nov 1, 2024, and Oct 31, 2025.

© KYODO

