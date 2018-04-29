Newsletter Signup Register / Login
J.J. Broderick, left, a lawyer from Philadelphia, and Eileen Stilwell, of the Camden School Foundation, read the specs of on a vintage Subaru 360 vehicle on display in the lobby of the Subaru of America headquarters during the company's grand opening, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
business

Subaru of America unveils new headquarters in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J.

Subaru of America has unveiled its new headquarters in New Jersey, saying the $118 million building will fuel company growth.

Subaru said Friday that it is decamping from its overcrowded Cherry Hill headquarters to a more open-design building that has multiple departments on the same floor in Camden. The Courier Post reports CEO Tom Doll says Subaru is seeking a 5 percent share of the domestic car market within five years.

This would represent sales of about 800,000 to 850,000 vehicles.

Subaru has said it will bring 500 employees to the Camden headquarters, with 100 more workers to be hired over the next decade.

Spokeswoman Diane Anton says some key workers are already in the building and the majority of others are expected to arrive by May 7.

