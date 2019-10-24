Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors. The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
business

Subaru recalls cars, SUVs in U.S. for engine control, debris trouble

DETROIT

Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors.

The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.

Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.

The second covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. The aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart. Debris can enter the engine and cause power loss.

Dealers will replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can't be found, engines will be replaced.

Both recalls start Dec 13.

