Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Suez Canal says deal reached to free seized vessel

2 Comments
By SAMY MAGDY
CAIRO

The Suez Canal Authority on Sunday said it has reached an agreement to settle a financial dispute with the owners of a hulking container ship that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week earlier this year.

The authority did not reveal details on the settlement deal with the Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the Ever Given. It said the deal will be singed in a ceremony in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia on Wednesday.

The vessel would be also freed Wednesday, it said.

The head of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, said last month the parties had agreed on a compensation amount. But he said it would not be made public as they had signed a non-disclosure agreement until the signing of the final contract.

The vessel had run aground in the single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23 before it was extracted six days later after a massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats.

Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal, along with most of its crew, as the two sides negotiated a settlement.

The disagreement had centered on the compensation amount the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the salvage of the vessel.

The money would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given blocked the canal.

At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million.

The two sides have traded blame for the vessel’s grounding, with bad weather, poor decisions on the part of canal authorities, and human and technical error all being thrown out as possible factors.

The six-day blockage disrupted global shipping. Hundreds of ships waited in place for the canal to be unblocked, while some ships were forced to take the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

It would be nice to know if the ship’s insurance will cover theses costs and if the insurance companies were involved in the negotiations.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It would be nice to know if the ship’s insurance will cover theses costs and if the insurance companies were involved in the negotiations.

I doubt anyone at JT understands the process, however the maritime press has been covering this mess in detail. Shortly after the Ever Given grounded, her owner declared "General Average". Below is a great explanation of what it is. Note in this case General Average invokes the York-Antwerp rule of what qualifies for sacrifice under General Average and item 1 is Salvage Renumeration.

https://maxfreights.com/general-average/

The ship owner will have liability insurance through what is called a "P&I Club" for Protection and Indemnity Club. These are non-profit mutual insurance companies who rely solely on premiums from club members to pay losses. They have no capital underwritten by shareholders. If a loss is too great the club will have to bill members for the added expense.

There is nothing simple about the organization of the businesses involved in the maritime industry.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog