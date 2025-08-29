Sukiya announces first price cuts in 11 years for beef bowls from Sept 4

Major beef bowl chain Sukiya has announced that it will be cutting the prices of beef bowls and other items starting Sept 4.

This is the company's first price cut in 11 years. Sukiya said in a statement it hopes that this will lead to an increase in customers amid continued high prices.

According to the announcement on its website, the price of beef bowls, including tax, will be reduced by 30 yen each, from 480 yen for regular servings to 450 yen and from 680 yen to 650 yen for large servings.

Sales have been falling since the discovery of foreign objects in Sukiya's products in March this year.

© Japan Today