Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Suzuki Motor says it must respond to Dutch emissions probe by mid-February

0 Comments
TOKYO

Suzuki Motor Corp is co-operating with the Dutch authorities over their findings its diesel vehicles had broken the country's emissions rules, and it is required to respond to the investigation by mid-February, it said on Friday.

The Dutch road authority ruled on Thursday that Suzuki's Vitara and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel models broke emissions rules and must be fixed or face a ban on sales across Europe.

In a statement, Suzuki said diesel versions of its Vitara and S-Cross vehicles used engines and emissions software supplied by Fiat Chrysler.

The Dutch authorities said the vehicles in question, which are no longer in production, showed emissions levels higher than allowed following a software update in 2017, Suzuki said.

Earlier this week, the German authorities said they were investigating Mitsubishi Motors Corp for suspected use of illegal, emissions defeat devices installed in its diesel engines.

Regulators across the world have been clamping down on emissions devices used in diesel models since Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it used illegal software to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

10 Easy Japanese Gift Ideas For This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog