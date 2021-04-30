Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suzuki to halt 3 India plants to divert oxygen for COVID-19 patients

TOKYO

Suzuki Motor Corp will temporarily halt its three plants in India from later this week to make oxygen used in the car manufacturing process available for rapidly increasing coronavirus patients in the South Asian country, a company official said Thursday.

The shutdowns of the plants from Saturday to May 9 will not result in an output cut as Suzuki will bring forward a plant maintenance closure originally scheduled in June, the official said.

"Oxygen should be used to save lives," the official said.

Honda Motor Co also said Thursday it will suspend motorbike production at its four plants in India from Saturday to May 15.

Oxygen is used for welding and other manufacturing processes in car output. Suzuki's local suppliers have also faced difficulties in making parts due to oxygen supply shortages.

India, grappling with a new wave of coronavirus infections, reported Wednesday a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 3,293.

