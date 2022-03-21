Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Suzuki to invest ¥150 bil in India to step up EV production

0 Comments
TOKYO

Suzuki Motor Corp plans to invest around 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in its main market of India to step up production of electric vehicles and build a new plant for car batteries, sources close to the matter said.

The move by the Japanese automaker is in line with efforts by the Indian government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amid the global trend toward decarbonization.

Production of EVs in India is slated to begin by 2025 at one of Suzuki's existing plants, with operation of the new plant for producing automotive batteries to start around the same time.

Suzuki, which has plants in the western state of Gujarat and Haryana in the north, is India's biggest carmaker, accounting for around half of new vehicles sold in the country.

The company is aiming to increase its competitiveness by strengthening its EV production and expanding its product lineup in the local market, where other automakers are selling EVs in the 1 million yen range after subsidies.

Suzuki also plans to allocate 1 trillion yen for research and development on hybrid vehicles and other forms of automotive electrification over five years from fiscal 2021.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog