Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Swedish online fashion retailer blocks 42,000 customers for returning too many purchased items

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Sweden-based online fashion retailer Boozt AB said Thursday it has blocked 42,000 customers for returning too many items they had purchased, calling their actions too costly for the company and the environment.

Ask Kirkeskov Riis, a spokesman for multibrand online store selling clothes and beauty products, said customers who were indefinitely blocked had sent back items either because they don’t fit or because they regretted the purchase.

He said these customers "repeatedly exploit the high service levels of free shipping and returns at the expense of our business, other customers and the environment.”

In an email to The Associated Press, he said they represented less than 2% of "the more than 3 million customers on Boozt” but around 25% of the total return volume.

”By pausing these accounts and reducing unnecessary returns, Boozt saved approximately 791 tons of CO2 in 2022 which has eliminated the need for approximately 600 delivery trucks during one year,” he said.

The e-commerce company is listed on NASDAQ and has more than 1,200 employees. Boozt AB operates in several European countries.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog