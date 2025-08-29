Swiss food delivery robot eyed for labor-challenged Japan market

A Swiss business project aims to introduce delivery robots in Japan as the country faces staff shortages in the food and logistics industries, with partnership discussions ongoing with major logistics group Yamato Transport.

Swiss robotics company RIVR says talks about possibly deploying its four-legged robot in Japan have also advanced with SoftBank Robotics, a company under the Japanese conglomerate led by Masayoshi Son.

The robot is designed to handle loads of up to 20 kilograms in a container placed on top. It can also climb stairs and negotiate crowded areas even in inclement weather, while keeping food heated during transport, according to the developer.

The pilot project recently launched in Zurich brings together RIVR, food delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway.com and the local restaurant Zeki's World, owned by the Swiss influencer Zeki Bulgurcu, to test the robot by having it carry out actual food deliveries to customers.

Other aims include addressing persistent challenges in the food delivery sector, such as staff shortages, late-night availability and tough working conditions for employees, with the hope of serving as a test for potential international expansion.

The robot is expected to complement human couriers by handling shorter deliveries and heavier loads, while its human counterparts manage longer distances.

"We believe in automating the last-mile delivery to your front door," RIVR CEO Marko Bjelonic said. Aided by artificial intelligence, the robot has "all the tools available...to really understand even crowded environments like Japan," he added.

The developer has lined up Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Bezos Expeditions among its investors as it raised $22 million in seed funding in August 2024.

Bjelonic confirmed ongoing discussions with Yamato Transport and talks progressing with SoftBank Robotics. RIVR recently launched a partnership with Veho, a company providing last-mile parcel delivery service in the United States.

The food delivery trial, launched Aug. 19, will run for a period of two months. Over the first month, the robot is expected to operate with support from an on-site RIVR engineer, before it is put to work independently, with remote monitoring by the company, during the second month.

