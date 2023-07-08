Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Switzerland Cheese Imports
FILE - Cheese from Switzerland is presented at the fair eat'n Style in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2008. The head of the Switzerland's dairy association SMP says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
business

Switzerland to become net importer of cheese this year for the first time

0 Comments
BERLIN

Switzerland will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time, according to the head of the country's dairy association.

The opening up of the Swiss milk market has put a squeeze on domestic producers in recent years, prompting some to give up, Boris Beuret told Geneva-based newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.

Beuret said measures need to be taken to ensure Switzerland — famous worldwide for high-quality cheese varieties such as Gruyère and Emmentaler — can continue to produce for its own population.

“If not, then we will end up importing (cheese), which would be absurd economically, socially and ecologically,” he was quoted as saying.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo