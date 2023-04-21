Tablecross to promote gastronomy tourism and strengthen creation of original food experiences in Japan

Tablecross Co Ltd, which provides byFood.com, a leading food tourism platform for inbound travelers to Japan, has announced that it has secured $2.24 million in Series A funding to expand recruitment, marketing, and system integration development.

The investment was led by Shoku no Mirai No.1 Investment Limited Partnership as the lead investor; with JTB Corporation, Veltra Corporation and PR Times Inc as underwriters. With this investment, Tablecross has received a cumulative procurement amount of approximately $4.1 million.

The Japanese government has set a goal of increasing the number of inbound tourists to 60 million by 2030, and with the support of its Series A investors, Tablecross has renewed its own goal to create and refine its high value-added products: original food experiences that attract travelers from around the world.

“By leveraging the strengths of both companies, such as through sales of "byFood.com" food experience tours using the JTB network, we hope to help realize a spiritually rich and sustainable society by providing visitors from various countries with a deep taste of Japanese food and the diverse cultures unique to each region,” said Goro Kido, president of Global Business Unit Headquarters at JTB Co Ltd.

Tablecross’s efforts to revitalize inbound tourism in Japan have been recognized by the 2022 UNWTO Global Gastronomy Tourism Startup Competition, where the company won the top award; and the 2022 World Luxury Travel Awards, where it was selected as the best OTA (Online Travel Agency) in Japan.

