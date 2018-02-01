JAL reports rise in net profit in April-Dec

Japan Airlines (JAL) said net profit rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to 114.1 billion yen ($1.05 million) in the nine months to December

By Toshifumi Kitamura

Japan Airlines on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit in the nine months to December thanks to brisk sales at home and overseas, but maintained its full-year forecast.

The company said net profit rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to 114.1 billion yen ($1.05 million) in that period.

Revenue increased 7.2 percent to 1.05 trillion yen, as the airline said it enjoyed robust inbound demand from overseas and buoyant outbound demand.

Japan Airlines (JAL), which raised its annual forecast twice this year, kept the previous forecast of 121 billion yen in net profit for the fiscal year to March 2018.

The airline projects annual sales at 1.366 trillion yen.

With inbound tourism already up, the airline is working to boost demand for its domestic flights by networking with railway companies "to create new flows of tourists" across Japan, the company said in a statement.

JAL was once a symbol of Japan's rise from the ashes of defeat in World War II as it ferried the country's newly rich tourists around the world.

But it was forced to accept a government bailout after a high-profile bankruptcy restructuring in 2010.

After slashing routes and cutting costs, the carrier relisted on the Tokyo bourse two years later and has continued a steady ascent.

Rival carrier All Nippon Airways is scheduled to announce its nine-month earnings on Thursday.

© 2018 AFP