 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Taiwan's Foxconn in talks with Renault over Nissan stake: report

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan's Foxconn is in talks with French auto giant Renault to buy its major stake in Japanese carmaker Nissan, a report said Thursday, after the Japanese firm rebuffed its inquiries about an investment.

The development comes after reports on Wednesday that Nissan and local rival Honda were in talks about a merger to help them compete against Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle makers.

Foxconn, also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and builds devices for major tech companies, including Apple's iPhones.

But it has been moving to diversify beyond electronics assembly, pushing into areas ranging from electric vehicles to semiconductors and servers.

Taiwan's Central News Agency cited unnamed industry sources as saying Jun Seki, Foxconn's chief strategy officer for EV, had gone to France to negotiate with Renault, which owns a significant stake in Nissan.

The report said Foxconn "had directly expressed" its willingness to Nissan to buy equity but after "Nissan did not agree" it approached Renault.

"Seki and his team are currently negotiating with Renault in France, hoping that Renault will be willing to release its equity in Nissan to Hon Hai," the report added.

Foxconn was not immediately available for comment.

Nissan and Honda, Japan's number two and three automakers behind Toyota, were said to be in preliminary discussions on a tie-up, having agreed in March to explore a strategic partnership on EVs.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that an approach by Foxconn to take a controlling stake in Nissan accelerated discussions with Honda.

Foxconn is looking to expand into the Japanese EV market and chairman Young Liu said at an earnings call last month that the company was in talks with "two Japanese carmakers" hoping to sign contracts in the next few months, without providing details.

Nissan has suffered a turbulent decade that included an attempted major alliance with France's Renault that saw its former boss Carlos Ghosn arrested in 2018.

Last month, it announced 9,000 job cuts, slashed its sales forecasts and said it would reduce global production capacity by 20 percent.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel