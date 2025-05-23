 Japan Today
business

Taiwan lifts age restriction on Japanese beef imports

TOKYO

Taiwan has lifted a restriction on the age of cattle for Japanese beef imports, a measure imposed in the wake of a 2001 mad cow disease outbreak in Japan, the Japanese farm ministry said Friday.

The removal of the restriction on Thursday is expected to be a boon for Japan, which has seen the value of its beef exports to the self-ruled island roughly triple over the past five years.

Previously, Japanese beef had to come from cattle aged 30 months or younger. Taiwan banned imports of Japanese beef entirely until 2017.

Many Japanese Black cattle raised for high-end wagyu beef are said to be aged 30 months or older.

