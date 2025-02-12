 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Taiwan plans investment and trade center in Fukuoka

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan plans to establish a center in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, to promote investment and trade with Japan in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries, economic minister Kuo Jyh-huei said Tuesday.

In addition to helping Taiwanese companies enter the Japanese market, the center will work to strengthen Taiwan-Japan semiconductor supply chain cooperation and expand industrial applications in areas such as AI, robotics and drones, Kuo was quoted by his ministry as telling a group of Japanese business leaders and governors.

Both sides complement each other, with Taiwan at the core of the global semiconductor supply chain and the Kyushu region, which includes Fukuoka, serving as a key chip industry hub in Japan, the minister said.

Sumio Kuratomi, chairman of the Kyushu Economic Federation and leader of the delegation, said Japan has worked to strengthen cooperation with Taiwanese companies, according to Taiwan's economic affairs ministry. He told reporters he welcomes the center, saying it "bolsters the local chip sector."

The world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., started mass production at its first factory in Kumamoto Prefecture in Kyushu at the end of last year, while construction of its second factory is expected to begin later this year.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Valentine’s Day Gifts Japanese Men Want From Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo