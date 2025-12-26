 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gives a speech at a meeting of the Japan Business Federation in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: Kazuki Oishi / Sipa USA/Reuters
business

Takaichi urges business lobby to agree to above-inflation pay hikes in 2026

TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday urged Japanese firms to agree to pay raises above inflation in annual wage negotiations next year, as her government pursues "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policies to spur growth.

"I once again ask business leaders to work toward achieving base pay increases that are not eroded by rising prices," Takaichi, a fiscal dove, told a meeting organized by Japan's most powerful business lobby, known as Keidanren.

Takaichi, who became Japan's first female prime minister in October, aims to boost government revenues without raising taxes to improve consumption at a time when persistently rising prices are outpacing real-wage growth.

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, who heads Keidanren, formally the Japan Business Federation, said at the event that the lobby's members "will work to further entrench strong momentum for wage increases."

Japan's annual "shunto" wage negotiations between management and labor unions are set to begin early next year. Many major corporations in the country close their books in March.

.

Good she is making this recommendation.

Should actually draw up legislation mandating a certain % in wage increase.

The higher rates keeps money in Japan - and if Ueda hikes rates again, it will pull the pin in the Intern'l markets as J money will be withdrawn.

.

Will government employees get such a pay hike?

.

A most unflattering photo of Takaichi.

Takaichi is probably the best PM Japan has had since Abe - she is intelligent, she does what she says, she has excellent international experience and KNOWS had to speak to the intern'l leaders and community, she is gracious, a steller representation of Japan on the International scene and a leader who has best interests of Japan in mind.

And she is an attractive woman

“And she is an attractive woman.”

You see, the problem here is that you wouldn’t be focusing on her looks if she were a man, would you?

