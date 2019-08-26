Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Takashimaya department store drops plan to close its only China outlet

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major Japanese department store chain Takashimaya Co has withdrawn a plan to close its only outlet in China after the landlord offered improved business conditions.

In June, Takashimaya announced the Aug. 25 closure of the Shanghai store and liquidation of its Shanghai subsidiary, citing a breakdown in rent reduction negotiations as well as a decline in sales amid fierce competition.

The prospects for profitability have improved now that the landlord has agreed to accommodate a better business environment through talks, a Takashimaya spokeswoman told NNA, adding the company's China business is now expected to move into the black within the next few years.

The Osaka-based department store group has received calls to stay in China from local governments, customers, employees and suppliers, she said.

The store, located in the Changning district, will keep its operation with 40,000 square meters of floor space, although some inconvenience may stem from the initial closure plan, the company said.

Since opening in 2012, the Shanghai store has suffered net losses due to competition from online retailers and other local stores, with sales markedly slowing down after the U.S.-China trade row broke out around a year ago.

Takashimaya placed Vietnam, not China, as its next key profit base after Singapore when it presented its financial results in February.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Neighborhood Guide

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 31-Sept 1

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #45: The One Thing That Always Happens to Japanese Exchange Students in America

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi