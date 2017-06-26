Takata bankruptcy raises concern among suppliers, employees

Takata Corp. suppliers and employees voiced concern Monday following the embattled Japanese air bag maker's decision to file for bankruptcy protection amid a global recall of its defective air bag inflators.

"We just received delivery orders two days ago, but I'm worried if we will really be paid," an employee at a car component company in the city of Takashima in Shiga Prefecture said, adding, "Even if the amount of transactions is small, it will hurt smaller firms like us." Takata started business as a fabric firm in the prefecture in 1933.

According to credit research agency Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd, around 40% of Takata's more than 130 tier 1 suppliers are based in the Kinki region, mainly in Shiga, western Japan.

A worker at a factory that makes parts for Takata's unit Takata Kyushu Corp in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was also confused about the decision.

"I'm afraid that this plant may go bust in the future," the worker said.

A man in his 40s working at Takata's seat belt manufacturing plant in Shiga was upset, saying the company had not given any explanation regarding the bankruptcy filing.

"Workers are also talking about what will happen now that the company will be owned by a Chinese firm," he said.

Takata has decided to sell its business to U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, owned by Chinese company Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

An official of the Shiga prefectural government said it will closely watch for any impact from Takata's bankruptcy filing on local firms.

Hiroshige Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, told reporters Monday he had instructed ministry officials to set up a "safety net" for small and medium-sized companies that could be affected by Takata's decision.

The Japanese government is seeking to avoid a chain reaction of bankruptcies following Takata's decision by providing financial support through a scheme to aid small and medium-sized companies struggling due to changes in economic conditions or disasters.

The system was applied when Japanese semiconductor maker Elpida Memory Inc. went bankrupt in 2012.

Seko said he viewed the situation as "unavoidable given the harsh business climate" due to the global recall. The minister also expressed hope that Key Safety Systems will fix Takata's finances and he "expects a quick turnaround."

