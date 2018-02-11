Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP
business

Takata settles with injured drivers to exit bankruptcy

2 Comments
NEW YORK

Takata Corp's U.S. unit has reached a settlement with representatives of those injured by lethally defective air bags, paving the way for the company to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy and move forward with a reorganization plan, according to court documents.

The agreement between the Japanese auto parts suppliers, injured drivers and creditors, was outlined in documents filed in a Delaware bankruptcy court. Two groups representing people suing over the air bags have dropped their opposition to the restructuring plan, according to the documents filed on Saturday. Under the settlement, lawsuits will be resolved through a trust fund.

Takata was forced into bankruptcy amid lawsuits, multimillion-dollar fines and crushing recall costs involving the air bags. Key to the restructuring plan is the planned sale of most of its assets to a Chinese-owned rival for $1.6 billion.

Takata's air bag inflators can explode with too much force, spewing shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 16 people have died and more than 180 have been injured due to the problem, which has touched off the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. At least 42 million vehicles and as many as 69 million inflators have been recalled in the U.S. More than 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Thirteen automakers have joined the agreement, including General Motors and Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp. The manufacturers, which are both Takata's largest customers and biggest creditors, are indemnified in their agreements with Takata from losses and liabilities related to the air bag inflators.

Takata will file an amended version of the reorganization plan in court, according to the documents.

A spokesman for Takata said the company had no comment on the settlement.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

2 Comments
Login to comment

Sure some victims find that sign very hypocritical indeed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

those injured by lethally defective air bags

Not a native speaker but it doesn't sound right to me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel