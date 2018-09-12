Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Takeda moving US headquarters from Chicago area to Boston

0 Comments
DEERFIELD, Ill.

Japanese drugmaker Takeda says it is closing its U.S. headquarters in suburban Chicago with about 1,000 employees and moving its functions to the Boston area.

Takeda spokeswoman Julia Ellwanger said Tuesday that the work currently performed at the offices in Deerfield, Illinois, will gradually shift to Boston after it completes its $64 billion takeover of Ireland-based pharmaceutical company Shire.

Ellwanger tells the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald that all employees who are based at the Deerfield headquarters will be affected by the closure, although some will receive relocation offers. She says a closure date hasn't been set but that employees should know their status within six months of the completion of the Shire deal.

Shire's U.S. headquarters is in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ellwanger says Takeda's move will simplify its U.S. operations.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog