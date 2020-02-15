Tax-free retailer Laox to solicit early retirements due to new virus

Tax-free store operator Laox Co will solicit 140 employees, or 20 percent of its total workforce, to take early retirement, due to falls in inbound tourists amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Laox said the retirement program, starting from Monday to March 6, will target sales clerks as well as regular and contract employees aged 40 or above who have been working for two years or more. The workers will be given severance pay and additional bonuses when they retire at the end of March.

"It has become clear that we need to shift from a structure that depends on inbound travelers from China," Laox said in a statement, adding that about 20 employees at a group firm will also be asked to leave voluntarily.

Laox joins Japanese airlines, department store operators and travel agencies in seeing quick economic impact from the viral outbreak and the subsequent restrictions on travelers from China to Japan.

The Resona Research Institute said in a recent estimate that spending by inbound tourists could drop by 624.4 billion yen ($5.68 billion) nationwide or 40 percent assuming the impact of the virus continues through May.

As the virus continues to spread in Japan, with the risk highlighted by the confirmation last Thursday of the first domestic fatality case, many companies are taking steps to prevent infections.

Yahoo Japan Corp said Friday it is calling on all employees to avoid commuting during rush hours and is banning meetings of more than 100 people in principle, in addition to encouraging personnel to wear face masks and promoting the use of teleconferences.

For now, core working time will be shortened by two hours from noon to 3 p.m. for the 6,500 employees at Yahoo to facilitate commuting during later hours.

© KYODO