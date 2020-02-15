Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Wikipedia
business

Tax-free retailer Laox to solicit early retirements due to new virus

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tax-free store operator Laox Co will solicit 140 employees, or 20 percent of its total workforce, to take early retirement, due to falls in inbound tourists amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Laox said the retirement program, starting from Monday to March 6, will target sales clerks as well as regular and contract employees aged 40 or above who have been working for two years or more. The workers will be given severance pay and additional bonuses when they retire at the end of March.

"It has become clear that we need to shift from a structure that depends on inbound travelers from China," Laox said in a statement, adding that about 20 employees at a group firm will also be asked to leave voluntarily.

Laox joins Japanese airlines, department store operators and travel agencies in seeing quick economic impact from the viral outbreak and the subsequent restrictions on travelers from China to Japan.

The Resona Research Institute said in a recent estimate that spending by inbound tourists could drop by 624.4 billion yen ($5.68 billion) nationwide or 40 percent assuming the impact of the virus continues through May.

As the virus continues to spread in Japan, with the risk highlighted by the confirmation last Thursday of the first domestic fatality case, many companies are taking steps to prevent infections.

Yahoo Japan Corp said Friday it is calling on all employees to avoid commuting during rush hours and is banning meetings of more than 100 people in principle, in addition to encouraging personnel to wear face masks and promoting the use of teleconferences.

For now, core working time will be shortened by two hours from noon to 3 p.m. for the 6,500 employees at Yahoo to facilitate commuting during later hours.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

This sounds like LAOX is using the virus as an excuse to get rid of workers. I understand that they and others have been hit by the reduction in inbound Chinese and other foreign tourists, but if your company cannot take a small hit without almost immediately being in financial dire straights there is something wrong.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How do you know they just weren’t taking an unexpected opportunity to make a business move that benefits them?

And how do you know they’re in “dire financial straights”?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Typo? Should read "resign" not "retire".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Top 5 High School Romance Anime Every Otaku Must See

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Foreign Language College: A Welcoming Home for International Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy Ume-Shiso Syrup

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Seasonal Trends

Valentine’s Day? More Like Galentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #68: The Sweet Taste of French Revolution

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kamakura Daibutsu (Great Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel