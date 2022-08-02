Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

TEPCO widens loss in April-June as war in Ukraine raises fuel prices

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Tuesday its net loss expanded to 67.10 billion yen ($513 million) for the three months ended June from 3.03 billion yen a year ago, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused fuel prices to soar.

The widened loss came as the company was forced to pay more for coal and liquefied natural gas for its thermal power operations, the company said.

Meanwhile, sales rose 50.7 percent to 1.48 trillion yen for the period as the higher cost of energy was partly passed onto customers.

The utility, also known as TEPCO, did not reveal its earnings forecast for the current business year through March, citing uncertain energy market conditions due to the war in Ukraine.

TEPCO, operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, announced the same day it will consider raising prices for rate plans for large-scale business operators such as shopping centers and factories to absorb soaring energy prices.

The possible change will affect up to about 170,000 contracts, and the company plans to finalize the details of the rate hike by the end of September, it said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog