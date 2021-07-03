Tesla delivers more than 200,000 vehicles in 2nd quarter

Tesla says it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage that has hit nearly every automaker.
The sales figures fell a bit short of Wall Street estimates of 207,000 vehicles, according to data provider FactSet. But it was better than first-quarter sales of 185,000 and put the company on a path to double last year's annual deliveries of just under 500,000.
The Palo Alto, California, company says it only counts a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.
Sales from April through June more than doubled the same period last year, when the start of the coronavirus pandemic forced Tesla and other automakers to close factories for much of the quarter.
The Model 3/Y led the way with 199,360 in second-quarter deliveries, followed by the Model S/X at 1,890. Tesla produced 206,421 vehicles for the quarter, including 2,340 of the Model S/X.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that 200,000 deliveries was the bull case scenario for Tesla in the second quarter. He wrote that 195,000 Model 3 and Y deliveries could give Tesla the potential to hit 900,000 in annual sales this year.
Also during the quarter, Tesla had to deal with safety and quality issues in China, where it has built a huge factory to serve the world's largest auto market.
In June Tesla Inc had to recall about 285,000 vehicles in China because of a problem with the cruise control. Chinese authorities said it can activate accidentally and cause cars to suddenly speed up, creating a safety hazard. Chinese authorities and the company said Tesla plans to upgrade cruise-control software remotely so the owners don't have to take their cars to a company store.
theFu
And a Tesla Model S "Plaid" caught fire in Pennsylvania with the driver inside.
https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/2/22560662/tesla-model-s-plaid-fire-driver-battery-pennsylvania
At least it didn't hit
a police cruiser https://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-michigan-state-autopilot-crash-report/ or
fire truck. https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a30474504/nhtsa-indiana-tesla-model-3-crash-fire-truck/
again. There must be at least 5 cases where Teslas have hit emergency vehicles.
The Plaid version is US$130K. Seems the least it should do is not catch on fire.
Peter Neil
And Tesla still loses money on every car they sell.
Tesla makes money by selling emission credits for its cars to other automakers.
GdTokyo
Fun fact: Toyota delivered 603,066 in the US alone.
3x what this narcissistic sociopath delivered.
Elon is a genius and a visionary. He’s also a narcissistic sociopath. Want to see what advanced AI is like? Look at Elon. He’s faking it.
Hiro
I am still not sold on these type of cars. Take half a day to charge and once it breaks down, only experts can fix it. Not to mention to replace a battery is freaking expensive. And it consume a ridiculous amount of electricity. In a country where energy is already very tight.
pepelepew
Tesla is playing the same script Amazon played long ago.
They're investing 100% in infrastructure and when they think they're ready, flip the switch and turn on the profits.
Peter Neil
Laughable.
Burning Bush
Romanian car market Dacia sells about 300,000 cars per year.
Telsa is a pipsqueak in the auto industry.
Hillclimber
GdTokyoToday 07:32 am JST
Burning BushToday 12:47 pm JST
Indeed. He knows how hype has been used in the United States to sell everything since the 1800's, but that can't hide the stupid amount of Tesla accidents and failures in bot the US and China. The lack of reliability will keep it that way.
Toyota and Honda have been very careful not to enter into the EV market before making absolutely sure the tech can meet their high standards. People like Musk saw that as an opportunity to beat them to the market..... Never interrupt your enemy while they're maing a mistake.
Reckless
Everyone I know who owns one loves it.
Ricky Kaminski13
Can you buy them in Japan?
Reckless
Yes. I have seen Tesla showrooms in Minatomirai/Yokohama, and at the La Zona mall at Kawasaki Station. You can also see them from time to time in Tokyo.
1glenn
Here in South Cal their cars are everywhere.
YuriOtani
theFu, petrol powered vehicles have their own means to turn the vehicle into a bonfire. It happens more than you think.
YuriOtani
I really want to buy a long range S class with autopilot. The next pipeline stoppage is always just around the corner. The problem is with the expense.