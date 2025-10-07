 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tesla-Investigation
FILE - A Tesla model Y and other Telsla vehicles sit at a dealership, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
business

Tesla offers cheaper versions of 2 electric vehicles in bid to win back market share in tough year

0 Comments
By BERNARD CONDON
NEW YORK

Tesla rolled out new, cheaper versions of two of its electric car models on Tuesday in hopes the offerings will help revive flagging sales.

The new Model Y, costing just under $40,000 with a stripped-down interior, follows a slump in Tesla sales covering most of the past year due to anti-Elon Musk boycotts targeting the company. The company is also offering a cheaper version of its Model 3 for under $35,000.

The company is under intense pressure to lift sales but is facing big challenges. In addition to anti-Musk backlash, it is contending with a likely hit to demand after a federal tax credit worth as $7,500 for EV purchases expired at the end of September.

Tesla stock fell more than 2.5% to $441.08 in late afternoon trading Tuesday. It had closed Monday up more than 5% after the company teased fans with cryptic postings on social media about an imminent product announcement.

The stock has been trading near all-time highs even though both sales and profits have plunged in recent quarters.

Compared to previous models, the new Model Y comes with a shorter 321-mile driving range, fewer audio speakers and a fabric interior, not microsuede. The model also lacks a panoramic glass roof and a touchscreen in the second row.

The new Model 3 has also cut down on the driving range, ambient lighting and other features.

The new Model Y faces stiff competition in the $40,000 range for EVs from vehicles including Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet’s Equinox EQ and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog