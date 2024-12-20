 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
California Cybertruck Crash
FILE- A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at Tesla in Buena Park, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
business

Tesla recalling almost 700,000 vehicles due to tire pressure monitoring system issue

0 Comments
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
WASHINGTON

Tesla is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles because of an issue with the warning light on the tire pressure monitoring system.

According to a letter Thursday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes certain 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles.

The issue is that the tire pressure monitoring system warning light on the vehicles may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure. Driving with improperly inflated tires can increase the risk of a crash.

The Elon Musk-led automaker said it's providing a free software update to fix the problem.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb.15, 2025. Tesla customer service can be reached at 1-877-798-3752 for more information. Individuals may also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit their website at www.nhtsa.gov.

Tesla has been dealing with recalls throughout the year. Its Cybertruck is now up to its seventh recall of the year, with one last month that involved around 2,400 vehicles.

Musk’s Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers in November 2023, two years behind the original schedule.

In July the automaker recalled more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash. And in February Tesla recalled nearly 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel