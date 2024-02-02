Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tesla Shares
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023. Shares of Tesla tumbled at the opening bell Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 as the electric vehicle, solar panel and battery maker warned investors of slower sales growth in 2024 after putting up quarterly financial results that were weaker than most had expected. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
business

Tesla recalling nearly 2.2 mil vehicles for software update to fix warning lights that are too small

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it has sold in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the recall will be done with an online software update. It covers the 2012 through 2023 Model S, the 2016 through 2023 Model X, the 2017 through 2023 Model 3, the 2019 through 2024 Model Y and the 2024 Cybertruck.

The agency says that the brake, park and antilock brake warning lights have a smaller font size than required by federal safety standards. That can make critical safety information hard to read, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla has already started releasing the software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting March 30.

NHTSA says it found the problem in a routine safety compliance audit on Jan. 8.

Tesla has identified three warranty claims potentially related to the problem, but has no reports of crashes or injuries.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel