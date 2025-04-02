 Japan Today
Tesla has suffered from protests targeting its founder Elon Musk Image: AFP/File
business

Tesla sales tumble in Europe in first quarter

By Taimaz SZIRNIKS
PARIS

Tesla sales kept falling in March in many European markets as it suffered from a double blow of boycotts against the policies of its founder Elon Musk and an aging model line-up.

Sales of Tesla's electric cars in France fell 36.8 percent in March from a year ago amid a slight drop in the overall electric car market, according to figures released Tuesday by the Automotive Platform (PFA), which represents the country's manufacturers and suppliers.

In Sweden, Tesla sales declined 63.9 percent in March and 55.2 percent in the first three months of the year, according to Mobility Sweden.

The Tesla Model Y SUV, the country's top-selling car in the first quarter of 2024, is now behind two Volvos, the luxury Volkswagen ID.7, and a Subaru.

In Denmark, Tesla sales fell 56 percent in the first quarter, according to Mobility Denmark.

Germany, Britain and Italy will announce their March figures in the coming days.

Already in the first two months of the year, Tesla's sales in the European Union were almost cut in half, with the company now holding just a 1.1 percent market share.

Stephanie Valdez Streaty of Cox Automotive said that it was "undeniable that Elon Musk is an influential factor whose actions affect the brand's image and sales".

Environmental group Mighty Earth summed up the buyers' dilemma in a statement Tuesday: while Tesla's electric cars are positive from an climate point of view, Musk's actions as head of the government efficiency commission are "sabotaging climate action, kicking environmental cops off the job, and gutting the ability of the U.S. government to stop oil, coal, and meat companies from pouring pollution into the air and water".

Besides politics, Tesla's model offerings are aging and face a slew of new competitors from Europe and above all Asia.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

