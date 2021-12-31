Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tesla cars are hugely popular in China Photo: AFP/File
business

Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 cars in China over collision risk

0 Comments
BEIJING

Tesla is recalling almost 200,000 vehicles in China over problems with the trunk and front hood that raise the risk of collisions, a state regulator said Friday, hours after a similar recall was announced in the United States.

The order is the latest blow to the American self-driving car pioneer, which is hugely popular in China although the firm's reputation has taken a hit this year following a spate of crashes, scandals and data security concerns.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said the defects could affect the vehicles' backup cameras or cause the hoods to open suddenly while driving.

The move covers three batches of cars produced between 2015 and 2020.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle company will inspect the cars for free and fix the issues, the regulator said in a statement.

The recall includes around 19,700 Model S cars that could have latch problems with the front hood and about 180,000 Model 3 vehicles.

In the Model 3 cars, repeated opening and closing of the trunk may damage a cable for the rearview camera.

"This will affect the driver's vision when reversing, and in extreme cases will increase the risk of collision," the regulator said.

The Chinese notice came hours after U.S. authorities said Tesla was recalling almost 500,000 vehicles in the country due to similar problems.

Tesla estimated that just one percent of the recalled Model 3 vehicles contain the problem, and the company knew of no related crash or injury, according to the U.S. safety regulator.

In June, the electric car giant recalled more than 285,000 cars in China over issues with its assisted driving software that could cause accidents.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo