Textile maker hopes 'Demon Slayer' anime will promote tatami industry

A range of tatami straw mats and craft kits inspired by the hit anime and manga series "Demon Slayer" have gone on sale amid hopes the products will help promote a traditional textile industry in a western Japanese city.

Takata Orimono Co, a textile manufacturer based in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, has launched sales of tatami mats whose edges are lined with fabric that evokes the characters and their costumes from the anime.

One inspired by protagonist Tanjiro Kamado is woven in black with fabric edges patterned with black and dark green checks, similar to the kimono he wears. The six uniquely designed mats can be arranged on the floor together.

A major producer of the "tatami-beri" fabric, Takata Orimono is also selling craft kits that can be used to make accessories such as ribbons, neckties and pencil cases with the specialized material.

"In recent years, more tatami have been produced without using tatami-beri. We want customers to rediscover the appeal of the fabric by using many beautiful designs from the anime, such as the kimono one," Naoshi Takata, president of the company, said.

Takata was "attracted by how tatami were depicted as well as by the beauty of traditional Japanese clothing," he said.

The craft kits are available for 1,067 yen for a set of two and the tatami for 16,500 yen per mat.

© KYODO