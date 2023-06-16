Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nintendo video game characters Mario, right, and Luigi stand in the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World on Feb 16, 2023. Photo: AP file
business

Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance

0 Comments
ORLANDO, Fla

Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues, and in some cases attendance, at par or above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

Globally, the theme park industry hit a peak in 2019, the year before the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced many parks and attractions to shut down temporarily and then reopen with restrictions on attendance.

Many operators focused on improving visitor experiences through adapting app-based technologies and that paid off with revenues in 2022 that surpassed 2019 levels, even if attendance had not bounced back in the same way, according to the report released Wednesday by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM, the design and engineering firm.

“The pandemic revealed a sophisticated consumer base that is willing to pay more for out of home entertainment and experiences. However, consumers also demand more in terms of comfort, ease, quality, and satisfaction,” the report said. “Overall tolerance for big crowds and long waits seems to have gone down.”

The theme parks also found ways to add days for lucrative special events that attracted local visitors such as Halloween celebrations at Universal, Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks. In Orlando, Florida, the theme park capital of the U.S., attendance was driven by domestic visitors rather than international travelers, a segment that was hurt by travel restrictions during the height of the pandemic response. The new Super Nintendo World buoyed attendance for Universal Studios Japan, the report said.

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World outside Orlando was the most visited park last year with more than 17.1 million guests, an increase by more than a third over 2021 numbers but still down from the 20.9 million visitors in 2019.

Rounding out the top 5 most attended theme parks were: Disneyland in Anaheim, California, which had 16.8 million visitors, almost double the attendance in 2021 but still below the 18.6 million visitors in 2019; Tokyo Disneyland with 12 million visitors, close to double the numbers from the previous year but still only about two-thirds of 2019's attendance; Tokyo DisneySea with 10,1 million visitors, a three-quarters jump from 2021 but still down two-thirds from 2019; and Universal Studios Japan with 12.3 million visitors, which was more than doubled the attendance from 2021 but still lagging the 14.5 million visitors in 2019.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this October it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is July 7!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog