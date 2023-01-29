34% of Japan's small, mid-sized firms intend to hike pay: survey

Around a third of small to mid-sized Japanese firms intend to raise wages in the future amid repeated government calls for pay hikes to counter inflation, a recent survey showed.
Some 34 percent of respondents said they are willing to offer wage hikes, including companies that have already raised wages, according to the survey by Daido Life Insurance Co.
Among these firms, 24.9 percent said they would increase pay by "less than 2 percent," while 27.8 percent said they would do so by "2 percent to less than 3 percent."
The survey was conducted both online and in person from Dec 1 to 26 and garnered responses from top executives at 9,238 small and mid-sized firms across Japan.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for pay hikes that outpace the rate of inflation. Recent government data showed the nationwide core consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, gained 4.0 percent in December from a year earlier, the highest pace since 1981.
Over 3 million small to mid-sized firms make up more than 99 percent of all businesses in Japan. Pay hikes at these companies are critical to helping prevent rising prices from slowing consumer spending.
But the survey also found that 32 percent of surveyed firms have no intention to offer pay raises, citing the unclear economic outlook and sluggish earnings. These firms include those that sought to do so but could not.
"For a small company like ours, wage increases are hard," the manager of a wholesaler was quoted as saying during the survey. "My salary hasn't changed for many years."
The survey also found that 21 percent of respondents viewed the business environment in 2022 as good, unchanged from the previous year.
However, the rate did not recover to levels marked during the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
Thirty-two percent of respondents regarded the 2022 business environment as bad, down 4 points from 2021.© KYODO
6 Comments
John-San
The minimum wage need 33% increase to bring in line with other 5 top western economies. 2% is an insult and just show how under the heel not to give a decent livable wage. Talk about short arm and long pockets
Cricky
The peasants are revolting……yes they are.
Zoroto
Let's elect the LDP once more in a landslide! After all, they are doing such a great job steering this country.
dagon
Meanwhile in a recent poll down the page:
There seems to be a disconnect and the Japanese worker wondering:How much? When?
Companies in Japan Inc. seem to take the lead from the LDP in giving extremely vague promises of benefits to the public that yield returns that are tiny to none.
Yubaru
"Are willing?" Huh? Does this mean that you wont if you dont have to? It should be WILL GIVE wage hikes!
2%..... not enough to keep up with inflation and rising costs, putting employees in an even deeper hole!
Michael Machida
I intend to be the CEO by mid March. Do you think I will be the CEO by mid March?
I don't think so.