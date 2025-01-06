Thousands of people visit Tokyo shrine to pray for prosperous year

Visitors offer prayers on the first business day of the New Year at the Kanda Myojin shrine, frequented by worshippers seeking good fortune and prosperous business, in Tokyo, on Monday.

Thousands company and government employees visited Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo on Monday to pray for a prosperous yer.

Kanda Myojin, known as the shrine of commerce and industry, draws workers on the first business day each year.

This year, prayers were offered for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East which has impacted many companies due to disruptions in logistics and supply chains.

Shrine officials said more than 300,000 people visited Kanda Myojin on the first three days of the year.

© Japan Today