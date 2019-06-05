Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, a woman walks past a Tiffany & Co. store at a shopping mall in Beijing. Tiffany & Co. reports financial results on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
business

Tiffany 1Q sales drop as tourist spending slumps

0 Comments
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK

Tiffany & Co. topped first quarter profit expectations but fewer tourists at its U.S. stores, particularly from China, dragged on sales and the company trimmed its expectations for the year.

Tiffany said earlier this year that holiday sales were hurt by a drop in spending by Chinese tourists, and that trend accelerated in the first three months of the fiscal year.

The strong dollar has made jewelry from Tiffany even more expensive for Chinese tourists. CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said the brand wasn't experiencing any "negative sentiment" from Chinese shoppers here or in China amid an escalating trade fight.

Revenue slid 3% to $1 billion, just shy of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The company posted a profit of $125.2 million, or $1.03 per share, which is 2 cents better than Wall Street had expected,

Sales at established stores worldwide declined 5%; on a constant-exchange-rate basis, net sales were equal to the prior year and comparable sales declined 2%.

"Our first quarter results reflect significant foreign exchange headwinds and dramatically lower worldwide spending attributed to foreign tourists," Bogliolo said in a prepared statement.

In the Americas, total net sales declined 4%, and comparable sales declined 5%; on a constant-exchange-rate basis, both total net sales and comparable sales declined 4%.

In Asia-Pacific, total net sales declined 1% and comparable sales declined 5% due to the effect of foreign currency translation; on a constant-exchange-rate basis, total sales rose 3% and comparable sales were equal to the prior year. There was continued strong growth in mainland China, but mixed results in other markets.

In Japan, total net sales declined 4% and comparable sales declined 4%; on a constant-exchange-rate basis, total sales and comparable sales were equal to the prior year. In Europe, total net sales declined 4% and comparable sales declined 7%; on a constant-exchange-rate basis, total sales and comparable sales rose 4% and 1%, respectively.

Per-share net earnings should increase by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage, the company said Tuesday, citing increased tariffs on jewelry it exports to China. It had earlier projected a mid-single digit percentage increase.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Bogliolo said that the company doesn't plan to increase prices on its jewelry in China amid higher tariffs and said it will absorb the costs. "We don't want to penalize" Chinese customers, he added.

Investors overlooked the decline in sales after the company said it would hike its quarterly dividend by 5%. Shares rose nearly 4% in afternoon trading.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Gyms In Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit All Year Long

Savvy Tokyo