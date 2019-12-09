Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Tighter climate policies could erase $2.3 trillion in companies value: report

0 Comments
By Ron Bousso
LONDON

Tighter government climate regulations by 2025 could wipe up to $2.3 trillion off the value of companies in industries ranging from fossil fuel producers to agriculture and car makers, an investor group warned in a report.

Rules aimed at lowering carbon emissions are expected to accelerate in the coming years as countries scramble to meet obligations under the 2015 Paris climate agreement limiting global warming.

Any abrupt policy shifts risk severely disrupting current investment strategies, U.N.-backed Principles of Responsible Investing (PRI), a group representing investors with $86 trillion of assets under management, said in a report.

"As the realities of climate change catch up, social pressure mounts, and low carbon solutions get cheaper, it's highly improbable that governments will be allowed to let the world sleep-walk into greater rises in temperature without being compelled into forceful action sooner," PRI Chief Executive Fiona Reynolds said.

"This poses huge threats for assets and for the wider system."

Most exposed is the fossil fuel sector which could lose one third of its current value, the report said. Fossil fuels account for around two thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Coal firms could lose as much as 44% in value, while the world's top oil and gas companies risk losing up to 31% of their current market share, according the report which forecasts oil demand peaking around 2027.

The analysis showed that broad index-based funds such as the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF could lose up to 4.5% or $2.3 trillion in its value under the most extreme scenario.

The shift would nevertheless also lead to winners.

Auto makers heavily invested in electric vehicles and electric utility firms using low-carbon power could more than double their values, the report said.

The report came out as world leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 United Nations climate change conference, known as COP25.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo