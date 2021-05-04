Newsletter Signup Register / Login
TikTok has a new top executive who will maintain his job at Chinese parent firm ByteDance Photo: AFP/File
business

TikTok taps new CEO from Chinese parent firm

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The fast-growing video-sharing app TikTok has named a new top executive who will keep his responsibilities at Chinese parent firm ByteDance.

A statement said Shouzi Chew, ByteDance's chief financial officer, will now also become CEO of TikTok.

Vanessa Pappas, who has served as interim head, will formally take the role of TikTok chief operating officer, the company said, continuing with her current responsibilities.

The announcement was described as a "strategic reorganization to optimize TikTok's global teams and support the company’s unprecedented growth."

"The leadership team of Shou and Vanessa sets the stage for sustained growth," said Yiming Zhang, founder and CEO of ByteDance.

"Shou brings deep knowledge of the company and industry, having led a team that was among our earliest investors, and having worked in the technology sector for a decade. He will add depth to the team, focusing on areas including corporate governance and long-term business initiatives."

The move comes after an effort by the administration of former president Donald Trump to ban TikTok in the United States or force a sale to an American-owned entity, over claims that the app could pose national security risks.

At least one report said the Biden administration had abandoned the Trump effort, which aimed to sell TikTok to US tech giant Oracle and retail power WalMart.

TikTok is believed to have some one billion users worldwide including more than 100 million in the United States, and is especially popular with young smartphone users.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo