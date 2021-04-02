Tokyo American Club opens 2nd location at Nihonbashi

Tokyo American Club has opened Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi, a satellite club of Tokyo American Club, on the 6th floor of the Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower.

The Nihonbashi district, in which the Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower is located, is within walking distance from Tokyo station. In this district, Mitsui Fudosan is committed to promoting the Nihonbashi Revitalization Plan together with the public and private sectors and accelerating to create a global community by gathering various people and goods from around the world and spreading Japan’s charm to the world.

The opening of Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi within the Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower will bring a new aspect to the historic Nihonbashi area through greater diversity and enhanced cosmopolitan appeal. This is the first case for a real estate developer to invite an international social club into an office building as a tenant. Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi is a private membership club and the first satellite facility in the 93-year history of Tokyo American Club. In addition to the recruitment of new members for the Nihonbashi club, existing Tokyo American Club members have full access to the Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi facility.

Outline of Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Based on the award-winning Tokyo American Club’s concept of a first-in-class private club in the American tradition, Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi combines dining, drinking and fitness venues for members to unwind, entertain and exercise as part of an international community. With a design by acclaimed architect Daishi Yoshimoto and bespoke furnishings throughout, including a curated collection of artwork, the club’s interior provides unparalleled luxury for all members. Its location in the heart of the business-focused Nihonbashi district also positions the club as a prime destination for those in search of a refined retreat before or after the work.

American Room

The ideal fusion of carefully sourced ingredients and an American flair for the exceptional. Club chefs pay tribute to the Nihonbashi area as a link between Japan and the world through classic American dishes with delicious twists.

Muromachi Lounge & The Bar

The Lounge

The Bar

A retreat for reading through the news in the morning over coffee and a light breakfast or talking through the day’s events over a cocktail with colleagues or friends, the lounge promises a tranquil atmosphere at all hours. At the bar, a chic, inviting design complements a wine and cocktail connoisseur’s dream lineup for lively drinks between friends and colleagues alike.

Fitness Center

Designed to accommodate workouts of all types, the fitness center features areas for stretching and cardio as well as plated and free weights. Add in personal training services and state-of-the-art locker rooms with a sauna and Jacuzzi for the complete experience.

Private Meeting & Dining Room

Featuring a large conference and dining table, a lounge area and an optional, fully serviced private bar, this room (subject to availability) is designed for meetings, idea exchanges and all-day seminars as well as dining and parties.

