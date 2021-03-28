Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Tokyo Stock Exchange to begin new restart rules in April after worst outage

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc has unveiled new rules for swiftly restarting trading in the event of a suspension, as the lack of such guidelines puzzled many investors during an unprecedented all-day system outage last year.

According to the rules to be put in place next month, the Tokyo bourse operator will resume trading after a system problem even if not all market participants are reconnected to its trading system provided certain levels of trade volumes are secured with brokerages able to restart among about 90 securities houses linked with the system.

The rules compiled by a TSE panel of outside directors and market professionals will be implemented on April 26, after the Financial Services Agency issued a business improvement order in the wake of a system failure on Oct 1 that caused the worst outage at the world's third-largest bourse with about 3,700 companies listed.

Due to a failure in automatically switching over to its backup system, the day-long stoppage, which also suspended all trading of equities listed on stock exchanges in Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka, was a setback for the TSE, which plans to reorganize its trading sections to entice more investors.

Under the new rules, trading will restart manually, when the backup system fails, after the bourse confirms that securities houses with a combined trading share by value of 50 percent or more and at least five brokerages serving retail investors with an aggregated share of 30 percent or more are able to trade again.

Orders placed prior to a suspension will be canceled when it becomes necessary to reboot the system. When the outage occurred in October, the TSE could have switched to the backup server manually but did not do so out of concerns that orders would have been canceled.

The TSE decided on these measures as similar steps have been introduced in New York, London and other stock markets, the Tokyo bourse said.

Once the system is back up, traders will be guaranteed 15 minutes for re-placing the orders and another 15 minutes for trading.

The TSE will continue discussing whether the market close should be extended from the current 3 p.m. when trading resumes with less than 30 minutes left in the trading day.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo