business

Tokyo Disney parks to increase ticket prices for peak periods from March

TOKYO

Ticket prices for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea during peak periods will increase by up to 500 yen starting from next March, operator Oriental Land Co said.

The new variable pricing, which will take effect from March 20, aims to encourage a more even distribution of guests throughout the year, it said in a press release.

A one-day passport for either of the parks, located in Urayasu near Tokyo, currently costs 8,200 yen per adult but will increase to 8,700 yen during weekends and holiday periods such as spring vacation. Tickets for junior and senior high school students will be raised by 400 yen to 7,300 yen, while tickets for children aged 4 to 11 will go up by 300 yen to 5,200 yen.

Prices for tickets outside of peak periods will remain unchanged for the time being. Further details will be announced on the parks' official websites at a later date.

The parks' operator, which had also raised the prices for some tickets in April this year, said in October it expects a net loss of 51.11 billion yen in the business year through next March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

