Tokyo Game Show kicks off with record 787 exhibitors from 44 regions

Attendees try out a new game at the Bandai Namco booth before its official release on the first day mainly for the media and businesses during the Tokyo Game Show at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, on Thursday. The annual video game trade fair runs until Sunday.

The Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's biggest gaming events, kicked off near Tokyo on Thursday with a record 787 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions, offering game lovers the chance to enjoy pre-release titles and virtual reality consoles.

Around 20,000 visitors are expected at the four-day annual extravaganza, occupying the whole of Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba for the first time in four years, following the lifting of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some events can also be accessed online, according to organizer Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association.

For the first time, 10 official influencers active in the Asia-Pacific region, each with at least 100,000 followers on social media, have been selected to promote the event in their languages.

A special lounge is available for influencers and creators to use as a base for trying out games and uploading videos, the organizer said.

Of the 787 exhibitors, up from 605 the previous year, 406 are from overseas, including 30 online.

The first two days are mainly reserved for media reporters and industry officials, with general visitors allowed in from Saturday.

Tickets for the general public, priced at 2,300 yen for one day, are not sold at the venue and need to be purchased online in advance. Children of elementary school age and under can enter free of charge.

The Tokyo Game Show, launched in 1996, is one of the world's three biggest gaming events, along with E3 in the United States and Gamescom in Germany.

© KYODO